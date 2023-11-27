Utility Technology Investments: Point-Counterpoint

Beyond vegetation management, one of the first steps in scoping technology requirements is to gather input from each of the relevant user groups within an organization.

Vegetation management may need solutions for work planning, scheduling, dispatching and auditing.

Customer care may seek solutions for processing customer tickets or managing different notification requirements across operating regions or companies.

Billing and contractor management teams may need production data by vendor.

Finance may need a record of expenses.

Environmental management and legal teams may seek compliance with endangered species management and habitat preservation.

Fleet and ESG teams may want quantifiable emissions reduction data.

Investor relations may be looking for proven data on how the utility is achieving sustainability goals and serving as good corporate citizens.

Asking the Right Questions

Gathering broad-based requirements allows utilities to begin asking incremental questions of the users and their processes to determine what elements can and should be managed in the same system. Deeper dive questions may look like the following:

Does it make sense to use field operations software to capture environmental data or denote pollinator habitats?

Would a single platform make sense for work planners, crews and auditors or for rapid dispatch of customer ticketing and notification of rework from auditing?

Are contractor timesheets needed in the system? Why or why not? If yes, do they need to tie to work completion?

Is your utility embracing remote sensing/AI solutions but still needing to support manual field processes?

Because every environment is unique, these questions don’t have one right answer. Framing and answering these types of questions with work groups allows utilities to design a solution that supports not only the necessary requirements but also other important data elements when and where they make sense. This also enables companies to determine where to draw the line.

Identify the key functional users. When weighing the pros and cons of implementing best-of-breed solutions versus best-in-class or all-in-one technology, it’s important to consider the key functional users of each element of the solution set. If shared, a consistent user experience is a worthwhile investment. Utilities can lose millions per year in lost field productivity due to poor usability at the additional cost of employee and contractor morale.

Diagramming the collaborative processes across the organization is recommended to provide a unified view, remove fragmentation and silos and ensure critical data flows freely across teams.

Figure out what decisions will be made with the data and how quickly they will be made. In general, day-to-day work management processes require more granularity of data than, for example, the data rollup required for a monthly financial close. During your discovery process, it’s critical to determine the level of detail required by each decision maker, and associated timing, and use that as a guide to design the optimal system.

Stay Updated on Technological Advances

Before building a complex, real-time, front-end system for native integration to your enterprise work management system, determine if a simple integration of relevant information, without custom coding, is doable, effective and efficient. You must also understand the maturity or fast-moving nature of the technology. Innovation is driving the world, and utility technologies are no exception. For example, consider the impact of cybersecurity, mobile operating systems and mobile device management in the industry.

Technology built years ago is no longer supported and/or needs to be rewritten. Pay attention to how well any commercial vendor is staying current with the underlying technology and how much custom code for your organization is being built upon it. Staying up-to-date and maintaining compliance with custom solutions in fast-moving technologies can become a challenge.

In addition, some technologies such as AI, machine learning and even remote sensing are in their infancy. Tying your company to a specific technology at an early stage while another model may prove to be superior longer term may be detrimental.

Consider how rapidly data acquisition is changing with LiDAR and satellites. Also think about how quickly remote sensing and machine learning models are extracting intelligence regarding clearance, tree species, tree health and more. Also ask yourself how quickly, if ever, these will become the primary tools for planned maintenance work or managing customer tickets, notifications and capturing customer interactions. An important balance is in play today with sky-based programmatic innovations and ground-based customer experience strategies that should not be overlooked.