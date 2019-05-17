Meet Corteva Agriscience™. You knew us as Dow AgroSciences — a company with deep roots in utility vegetation management dating back to 1963. Corteva Agriscience builds on that legacy. But more than bringing together industry-leading products and expertise, it’s reaffirming our commitment to helping you manage the land and infrastructure in your care more effectively, efficiently and safely. Now, and for years to come.

Here’s how Corteva Agriscience can take your vegetation management program to the next level.

Focused on your business

Corteva Agriscience is the only integrated agriscience company completely dedicated to agriculture. Because of that independence, we focus solely on discovering, developing, manufacturing, training and supporting agriculture — from crop production to industrial vegetation management. By combining the strengths of Dow AgroSciences, DuPont Pioneer and DuPont Crop Protection, we’re harnessing the industry’s brightest minds and expertise. And it gives us the ability to quickly put all our energy into new solutions for vegetation managers.

Dedication to collaboration

This nation’s infrastructure, including the delivery of reliable power, is relied upon by every community and every individual American. Our goal is to enrich the lives of those who play a critical role in managing our nation’s infrastructure. And it’s founded on our commitment to lead and continually achieve greater results, together.

So what sets Corteva Agriscience apart from other companies? Dedication to excellence across every aspect of our business. Our responsibility to vegetation managers means continually working to give you the support you need, when and where you need it. Through the dedicated service and personal relationships of our trusted advisers, we help vegetation managers reach their goals and optimize the return on investment.

The relationships we hold with vegetation managers like you, and the communities where you live and operate, are key to solving tomorrow’s vegetation management challenges.

Balancing reliability with biodiversity

Built on the trusted foundation of Dow AgroSciences, we continue to do what’s right to enhance the land, wildlife habitat and the environment for future generations. Today, that means taking an approach that controls incompatible vegetation while simultaneously promoting biodiversity. Our lineup of selective chemistries is proven to do just that, allowing native plant and wildlife species to thrive.

In addition, Corteva Agriscience partners with leading organizations nationwide that share our commitment to environmental excellence. One example is our long-standing support of the Pennsylvania State Gamelands 33 research project. It has resulted in 60 years’ worth of valuable findings focused on achieving balance between delivering reliable electric service and promoting a diverse plant community for wildlife habitat on rights-of-way.

Moving VM forward

Of course, you can always count on our unrivaled lineup of field-proven products to help you achieve your management goals. Products such as Vastlan® herbicide for superior brush control, Milestone® herbicide for invasive weed control and Garlon® 4 Ultra herbicide as the standard for individual plant treatments.

The industry’s most complete vegetation management herbicide portfolio is just the start. We’re accelerating the pace of innovation to meet your needs today by anticipating tomorrow’s challenges. With an unprecedented pipeline of new solutions on the horizon, the future of vegetation management has never been brighter.

To learn more about our complete portfolio of vegetation management solutions, visit VegetationMgmt.com. Also, follow us on Twitter @CortevaVegMgmt.

Sponsored by:

™®Trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, DuPont or Pioneer, and their affiliated companies or their respective owners. When treating areas in and around roadside or utility rights-of-way that are or will be grazed, hayed or planted to forage, important label precautions apply regarding harvesting hay from treated sites, using manure from animals grazing on treated areas or rotating the treated area to sensitive crops. See the product label for details. State restrictions on the sale and use of Garlon 4 Ultra and Milestone apply. Consult the label before purchase or use for full details. Vastlan is not registered for sale or use in all states. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is registered for sale or use in your state. Always read and follow label directions.