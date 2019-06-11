Menu
Vegetation Management

2019 Trees & Utilities Conference: What's in Store

TreesGallery1.jpg
In just three months, utility vegetation management and urban forestry professionals will convene in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the Trees & Utilities Conference.

The Utility Arborist Association and the Arbor Day Foundation have once again joined forces to present the Trees & Utilities conference. Join the T&D World team in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the event, which will be from Sept. 10-12, 2019. 

Registration is now open for the conference, which provides educational and networking opportunities for utility vegetation managers and associated vegetation management professionals. Attendees can earn continuing education credits while learning about utility arboriculture research, best management practices, environmental concerns and current trends in vegetation management. 

The following photo gallery showcases some of the many highlights of the conference. To learn more, visit the Web site

TAGS: Safety and Training
