Sealed Bids Invitation for Electric Grid Resilience Materials - People’s Electric Cooperative

People’s Electric Cooperative is requesting sealed bids for materials associated with the Chickasaw Nation Preventing Outages and Enhancing the Resilience of the Electric Grid Formula Grant Project, funded through the U.S. Department of Energy Grid Development Office.

Bid Submission and Opening

Sealed bids must be submitted to Beau Lane, Director of Purchasing & Warehouse, at People’s Electric Cooperative no later than 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on April 17, 2026.

A public bid opening will take place at 10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time on April 20, 2026, at People’s Electric Cooperative, 1600 N. Country Club Road, Ada, Oklahoma.

The bid will be awarded based on the total submitted price for the entire material list. However, PEC reserves the right to consider the lowest overall cost as well as the vendor’s ability to deliver all materials within an acceptable timeframe. Materials that bidders are unable to provide will also be taken into consideration when determining the lowest total bid.

Bid Submission Guidelines

Vendors submitting bids must adhere to the following requirements:

Complete Material Listing

Each vendor must submit a bid for the provided material listing. Using the provided form, bidders should list any substitute manufacturers, the unit price, total price, and delivery date. Unit Pricing

Bids must be submitted on a per-unit basis so that pricing adjustments can be made if quantities change. This format also allows vendors to invoice periodically for units delivered. Evaluation Criteria

PEC reserves the right to award bids based on cost and delivery timeline. The reasonableness of the proposed delivery schedule will be considered during the evaluation process. Buy America Requirements

Materials supplied for the project must comply with the Buy America requirements outlined in “Appendix C – Required Use of American Iron, Steel, Manufactured Products, and Construction Materials Buy America Requirement for Infrastructure Projects.” All iron, steel, and manufactured products used in the infrastructure project must be produced in the United States.

All construction materials used in the project must be manufactured in the United States.

All manufactured products must be produced in the United States, and the cost of domestically sourced components must exceed 55% of the total cost of all product components unless otherwise specified by applicable law or regulation. Federal Contract Requirements

All applicable contract provisions outlined in Appendix II of 2 CFR 200, included in the bid packet, will apply.

Vendors seeking additional information regarding the material listing or bid packet should contact People’s Electric Cooperative.

Bid packets may be requested from People's Electric Cooperative at [email protected]