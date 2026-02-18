Champion Fiberglass Wins 2026 NEMMY Award for Excellence in Rep-Manufacturer Collaboration

Champion Fiberglass, a manufacturer of fiberglass conduit and strut systems, has received a 2026 NEMMY Award from National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA), a trade association representing independent sales representatives and manufacturers in the electrical industry.

The Spring, Texas-based company was recognized in the “Rep’s Choice” category, which honors a manufacturer nominated by its representative agencies for support of the rep-manufacturer partnership. Champion Fiberglass was nominated by Yusen MacPherson Co.

According to NEMRA, the award reflects feedback from agency representatives regarding communication, technical support and collaboration. In announcing the recognition, the company cited its work with representatives on product training, installation guidance and project-specific applications, as well as ongoing investment in product development and process improvements.

“To be recognized this way is meaningful, as it echoes the sentiments of the agency representatives who support and promote Champion Fiberglass every day,” said Goran Haag, executive chairman of Champion Fiberglass. “Given the pivotal role our agency reps play in ensuring project success, this honor demonstrates the company's unwavering dedication to fostering collaboration, transparency, and mutual growth across the electrical industry.”

Champion Fiberglass supplies fiberglass conduit, strut and bridge drain systems for industrial, electrical and mechanical applications. The company began producing epoxy fiberglass conduit and fittings in 1988 and later introduced flame-resistant, low-smoke conduit designed to meet National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. In 2008, it introduced Haz Duct (XW Type fiberglass conduit) for use in Class 1, Division 2 installations under the NEC.

The company reports that its manufacturing operations are certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards.