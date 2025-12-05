The Stories That Powered 2025: Inside the Most-Read T&D World Articles of the Year

In this episode of the T&D World Live Podcast, producer Christina Marsh is joined by Nikki Chandler and Jeff Postelwait for a year-end roundup of the five most-read articles of 2025. Together, they explore the major trends shaping the power and transmission industry — from grid expansion and manufacturing challenges to system reliability and rising electricity costs.

The discussion begins with the year’s top article written by Amy Fischbach on a major Illinois transmission project receiving regulatory approval. The group examines why this project resonated with readers, highlighting the growing urgency around grid congestion, rising demand from data centers and electrification, and the long timelines required to bring new transmission online.

Next, the team dives into transformer shortages and the broader challenges of U.S. reshoring efforts. Written by Jeff Postelwait, this article discusses supply chain delays, workforce shortages, tariff uncertainty, and the complexity of rebuilding domestic manufacturing capacity for critical grid equipment — all against the backdrop of accelerating electricity demand.

The third trending article, written by Doug Houseman, focuses on grid inertia and the lessons from a major European blackout in Spain. The hosts unpack the growing role of inverter-based resources, the limitations of current grid modeling, and why system dynamics at the millisecond level are becoming increasingly important for reliability.

In fourth place, they review Geert De Lombaerde's trending story about Eaton’s major investment in transformer manufacturing in South Carolina, placing it in the broader context of a global transformer investment boom driven by electrification, renewable integration, and AI-driven load growth.

The episode wraps up with a discussion of another popular article from Jeff Postelwait about rising electricity prices and the impact on American households. The hosts explore the combined effects of fuel costs, data centers, policy shifts, and infrastructure needs — along with how affordability concerns are shaping public opinion and support for grid investments.

Across all five stories, a clear theme emerges: the electric grid is entering a new era marked by rapid load growth, infrastructure strain, manufacturing challenges, and the urgent need for modernization. The episode offers a comprehensive look at the issues utility professionals and energy leaders will continue to grapple with in the year ahead.