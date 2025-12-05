The Stories That Powered 2025: Inside the Most-Read T&D World Articles of the Year

The T&D World editorial staff explores the major trends shaping the power and transmission industry — from grid expansion and manufacturing challenges to system reliability and rising electricity costs.
Dec. 5, 2025
2 min read
Christina Marsh
693206a682297081bdf8a753 The Stories That Powered 2025 Inside The Mostread

Listen Now!

In this episode of the T&D World Live Podcast, producer Christina Marsh is joined by Nikki Chandler and Jeff Postelwait for a year-end roundup of the five most-read articles of 2025. Together, they explore the major trends shaping the power and transmission industry — from grid expansion and manufacturing challenges to system reliability and rising electricity costs.

The discussion begins with the year’s top article written by Amy Fischbach on a major Illinois transmission project receiving regulatory approval. The group examines why this project resonated with readers, highlighting the growing urgency around grid congestion, rising demand from data centers and electrification, and the long timelines required to bring new transmission online.

Next, the team dives into transformer shortages and the broader challenges of U.S. reshoring efforts. Written by Jeff Postelwait, this article discusses supply chain delays, workforce shortages, tariff uncertainty, and the complexity of rebuilding domestic manufacturing capacity for critical grid equipment — all against the backdrop of accelerating electricity demand.

The third trending article, written by Doug Houseman, focuses on grid inertia and the lessons from a major European blackout in Spain. The hosts unpack the growing role of inverter-based resources, the limitations of current grid modeling, and why system dynamics at the millisecond level are becoming increasingly important for reliability.

In fourth place, they review Geert De Lombaerde's trending story about Eaton’s major investment in transformer manufacturing in South Carolina, placing it in the broader context of a global transformer investment boom driven by electrification, renewable integration, and AI-driven load growth.

The episode wraps up with a discussion of another popular article from Jeff Postelwait about rising electricity prices and the impact on American households. The hosts explore the combined effects of fuel costs, data centers, policy shifts, and infrastructure needs — along with how affordability concerns are shaping public opinion and support for grid investments.

Across all five stories, a clear theme emerges: the electric grid is entering a new era marked by rapid load growth, infrastructure strain, manufacturing challenges, and the urgent need for modernization. The episode offers a comprehensive look at the issues utility professionals and energy leaders will continue to grapple with in the year ahead.

About the Author

Christina Marsh
Email

Christina Marsh

Senior Editor

Christina Marsh is senior editor of T&D World at Endeavor Business Media (EBM), responsible for managing, editing, and contributing to the print issue production in addition to e-newsletters and digital content including podcasts. Previously, Christina was editor of Airport Business at EBM where she was responsible for contributing editorial support for the magazine, writing and compiling e-newsletters as well as contributing to digital content including producing video and podcasts. Before working with EBM, Christina was a multimedia journalist and podcast producer at The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). She graduated with a B.S. in journalism from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. 



Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Top 5 Vegetation Management Stories of 2025
New NEMA Program is Key to Bolstering U.S. Manufacturing Amid Trade, Supply Chain Challenges
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
Demo: Using markup presets in a design
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of TD World, create an account today!