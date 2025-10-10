Podcast: Highlights from T&D World Live 2025 in Phoenix

The T&D World Podcast team reunited to reflect on the biggest conversations from T&D World Live 2025, a three-day conference that brought together hundreds of utility professionals, engineers, and technology leaders to discuss the future of the electric grid.

Hosted by Christina Marsh, the episode features Nikki Chandler, Editorial Director, and Jeff Postelwait, Managing Editor, sharing insights from the event floor.

“The overall message this year has really shifted,” said Chandler. “In past years, it was all about sustainability and decarbonization. Now, it’s about resiliency, security, and affordability — how we can meet rising load growth while keeping energy reliable and accessible.”

Technology and Transformation

Postelwait discussed how rapid AI adoption and data center expansion are creating new pressures on the grid. “We heard some saying AI is an opportunity and others calling it a challenge,” he said. “Either way, it’s clear that utilities are rethinking how to balance reliability, affordability, and sustainability.”

Conference highlights include speakers from Arizona Public Service discussing the potential of new nuclear, while panels explored policy shifts, supply chain constraints, and affordability concerns for customers.

Utility-Led Innovation

The editors also highlighted several case studies, including Duke Energy’s microgrid deployment in North Carolina, which helped restore power to an isolated town after Hurricane Helene. Georgia Power’s substation monitoring project and Duke’s OT cybersecurity program were among other sessions spotlighting innovation at the grid edge.

Collaboration and Optimism

Sessions like the SC Nexus Project demonstrated the growing collaboration between utilities, national labs, and private companies. “You come away reassured,” Postelwait noted. “There are a lot of really smart people working together toward the common goal of keeping the lights on.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

Next year, T&D World Live heads to Orlando, Florida, offering new perspectives from Southeastern utilities. The 2026 conference will open its call for speakers in January, and the editorial team encourages industry professionals to share ideas for sessions, case studies, and panels.

“We’re for utilities, by utilities,” Chandler said. “That’s what makes T&D World Live so special — it’s about collaboration and shared learning.”