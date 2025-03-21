T&D World Podcast: Neil Chatterjee Talks Challenges and Innovations in the Energy Sector
In this episode of the T&D World Live Podcast, we sit down with Neil Chatterjee, former FERC Chairman, to discuss the evolving energy landscape in North America. From the growing demand driven by AI and data centers to the need for grid modernization and transmission expansion, Chatterjee provides deep insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the power sector. We dive into key policy shifts, the role of emerging technologies like AI and energy storage, and the impact of international trade and regulatory changes on the grid. Tune in for a compelling discussion on how innovation, policy, and investment must align to ensure a reliable, affordable, and resilient energy future.
Listen to the Episode
Chatterjee discusses the growing electricity demand driven by AI, data centers, electrification, and manufacturing, emphasizing the need for grid expansion, modernization, and regulatory reforms. He highlights the importance of grid-enhancing technologies, energy storage, and transmission development to ensure reliability and affordability.
The conversation also covers policy and regulatory shifts, including FERC’s role in balancing energy security, affordability, and decarbonization goals. Chatterjee stresses that the U.S. must embrace an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy, incorporating fossil fuels, renewables, nuclear, and emerging technologies.
Additionally, we explore the national security stakes of the AI race, the complexities of energy infrastructure permitting, and how geopolitical tensions — such as U.S.-Canada energy relations and global trade policies — affect the power sector.
Despite these challenges, Chatterjee remains optimistic, citing innovation, investment, and expert problem-solving as key drivers for a more resilient and efficient grid.
You can also listen to the other episodes of T&D World Live by going to https://tanddworld.podbean.com/.