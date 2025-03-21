T&D World Podcast: Neil Chatterjee Talks Challenges and Innovations in the Energy Sector

Chatterjee discusses the growing electricity demand driven by AI, data centers, electrification, and manufacturing, emphasizing the need for grid expansion, modernization, and regulatory reforms. He highlights the importance of grid-enhancing technologies, energy storage, and transmission development to ensure reliability and affordability.

The conversation also covers policy and regulatory shifts, including FERC’s role in balancing energy security, affordability, and decarbonization goals. Chatterjee stresses that the U.S. must embrace an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy, incorporating fossil fuels, renewables, nuclear, and emerging technologies.

Additionally, we explore the national security stakes of the AI race, the complexities of energy infrastructure permitting, and how geopolitical tensions — such as U.S.-Canada energy relations and global trade policies — affect the power sector.

Despite these challenges, Chatterjee remains optimistic, citing innovation, investment, and expert problem-solving as key drivers for a more resilient and efficient grid.



