Menu
merger
Utility Business

North Carolina Utilities Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination

The combined company would own 93,600 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

The proposed combination of Dominion Energy, Inc. and SCANA Corp. has received the approval of the North Carolina Utilities Commission. It is the sixth of seven approvals necessary to close the merger. 

The merger previously received approval from SCANA's shareholders, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Georgia Public Service Commission, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and early termination by the Federal Trade Commission of the 30-day waiting period under the federal Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The merger remains contingent upon approval from the Public Service Commission of South Carolina, which has been holding evidentiary hearings since Nov. 1, 2018. A decision is expected by Dec. 21, 2018.  

If the combination is completed, as expected, around the end of the year, the combined company would deliver energy to approximately 6.5 million regulated customer accounts and have an electric generating portfolio of about 33,000 megawatts and 93,600 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. It also would have a natural gas pipeline network totaling 106,400 miles and operate one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of capacity.

 

TAGS: Overhead Transmission
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Upcoming 2020 new year on empty highway leading to the mountains through the desert against the rising sun.
EU’s 'Horizon 2020' Program Funding EUREC Projects
Nov 21, 2018
Engineers of wind turbine.
Make a Bigger Difference by Engaging with CIGRE
Nov 19, 2018
High power electricty grid powering the city
Most Electricity Distribution Utilities Are Optimistic and Expect Earnings to Grow Beyond 2025
Nov 15, 2018
Power lines and Cell Tower at sunset
Competitive Transmission Planning Offers $8 Billion In Potential Consumer Benefits Over Five Years
Nov 14, 2018