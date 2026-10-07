Xcel Signs Deals to Divest Michigan Utilities

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our customers and employees,” Karl Hoesly, president of Xcel Energy–Wisconsin and Michigan, said in a statement. “Xcel Energy continues to invest heavily in Wisconsin and across its other territories, so this transaction will ensure the customers of the Upper Peninsula will also benefit from focused investments by SEMCO and UPPCO.”

The transactions (which the companies expect will be completed in 2027) won’t be significant to Xcel, which also operates in Minnesota, Colorado, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico and Texas. The company has about 3.9 million electric customers across those service territories so the Michigan divestiture would shrink that number by a mere 0.2%.

Xcel leaders are in the middle of a capital investment plan that envisions putting to work $13.8 billion this year and another $46.2 billion through 2030. Of that amount, about $4 billion has been earmarked for Northern States Power-Wisconsin, which houses the Michigan assets now under contract to be sold.