TSEA Energy Breaks Ground, Begins Recruitment For North Carolina Manufacturing Facility

TSEA’s planned manufactured voltage regulators in the U.S. will play an important role in maintaining sustainable loads for transmission and distribution lines amid the nation’s push to carry more power on the grid. In details emailed to T&D World, manufactured voltage regulators will be rated up to 1,100 A and 36.2 kV. They will also reportedly be integrated with cybersecurity features and be equipped with advanced electronic controls.

TSEA expects to produce at least 4,500 units annually once in full production.

As of now, TSEA will focus initial phased efforts on site preparation, equipment installation, and assembling the core team responsibilities for training and operations. Initial hiring will include electrical and mechanical engineers, along with other industry-related professionals, to properly distribute these battery storage energy resources. Roughly 160 jobs are expected to be created at the Eden facility in Rockingham County.

“Manufacturing locally expands our ability to serve customers more efficiently, strengthens our presence in the U.S., and positions us to meet the growing demand from utilities in the years ahead,” said Beto Reynaldo, CEO of TSEA Energy.

In addition to expanding its footprint in North Carolina, TSEA established a commercial office in 2025 that’s located in Houston, Texas. Operations are expected to begin in phases starting in Q4 2026, according to the company. TSEA operates manufacturing facilities and engineering centers in more than 50 countries.