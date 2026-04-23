TSEA Energy Breaks Ground, Begins Recruitment For North Carolina Manufacturing Facility
Brazilian manufacturer TSEA, which specializes in energy infrastructure equipment, has tapped into the U.S. market and officially broken ground on a voltage regulator manufacturing facility in Eden, North Carolina.
The planned 162,000 square-foot facility will be the company’s first in the U.S. as part of a previously announced $25 million investment to grow and expand into North America. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein welcomed TSEA to the state back in March, recognizing the company’s engineered solutions for power generation since 1968.
The site will be the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility, totaling 162,000 square feet, and is part of a previously announced $25 million investment to expand TSEA Energy’s presence in the American market. Once operational, TSEA says its North Carolina plant will manufacture single-phase voltage regulators for the U.S., as demand for voltage stability across the nation’s energy grids continues to increase.
As of 2023, 70% of transformers and utility lines deployed on the energy grid were over 25 years old, according to the Smart Electric Power Alliance. This comes as much of the nation’s grid infrastructure, built in the 1960s and 1970s, is approaching its 50 to 80-year life cycles.
The U.S. legacy infrastructure results in dependency on overseas foundries for certain analog integrated circuits (ICs), according to researchers. This allows Asia Pacific locations such as China and South Korea to dominate the voltage regulator market.
TSEA’s planned manufactured voltage regulators in the U.S. will play an important role in maintaining sustainable loads for transmission and distribution lines amid the nation’s push to carry more power on the grid. In details emailed to T&D World, manufactured voltage regulators will be rated up to 1,100 A and 36.2 kV. They will also reportedly be integrated with cybersecurity features and be equipped with advanced electronic controls.
TSEA expects to produce at least 4,500 units annually once in full production.
As of now, TSEA will focus initial phased efforts on site preparation, equipment installation, and assembling the core team responsibilities for training and operations. Initial hiring will include electrical and mechanical engineers, along with other industry-related professionals, to properly distribute these battery storage energy resources. Roughly 160 jobs are expected to be created at the Eden facility in Rockingham County.
“Manufacturing locally expands our ability to serve customers more efficiently, strengthens our presence in the U.S., and positions us to meet the growing demand from utilities in the years ahead,” said Beto Reynaldo, CEO of TSEA Energy.
In addition to expanding its footprint in North Carolina, TSEA established a commercial office in 2025 that’s located in Houston, Texas. Operations are expected to begin in phases starting in Q4 2026, according to the company. TSEA operates manufacturing facilities and engineering centers in more than 50 countries.
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