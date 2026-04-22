CenterPoint Energy Shareholders Elect Michael A. “Casey” Herman to Board of Directors

As part of the ongoing refreshment process of its Board of Directors, CenterPoint Energy announced that its shareholders elected Michael A. (“Casey”) Herman to its Board of Directors, effective April 16, 2026. Herman brings decades of audit, governance, and finance strategy experience in the electric and gas utility industries to the Board.

Herman is a senior industry executive with experience leading complex audits and providing consulting services for companies across the utility sector, including 10 years leading the U.S. Utility & Power Sector and Sustainability practices at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He has also served as a C-suite advisor and member of several utility industry-related boards, including as Chair of the Electric Power Research Institute’s (EPRI) Advisory Committee and a member of the Edison Electric Institute’s (EEI) Wall Street Advisory Group. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Illinois and Louisiana.

"Casey is a well-respected thought leader in our industry having served numerous companies in the investor-owned utility space and he has a wealth and variety of experience that will greatly benefit CenterPoint's Board," said Jason P. Wells, Chair of CenterPoint's Board of Directors. "He brings decades of governance, audit, strategic planning, and long-term financing strategy expertise, especially when it comes to driving long-term strategic plans for Fortune 500 companies. We could not be more pleased to have him join us at this time."

Consistent with its growth-focused strategy and 10-year, $65.5 billion capital investment plan, CenterPoint stated it continues to invest in the resilience, reliability, and safety of its system and to support long-term growth, for the benefit of its customers and communities across its service areas.

Regarding his appointment, Herman said, "I am honored to be joining CenterPoint's Board and bringing my perspective to the table. As we all work together to support the company's goals of building and operating the most resilient coastal grid in the in the nation and the safest gas system in the country, I look forward to leveraging my experience and providing insights to the Board to help advance the company's long-term strategy."

A former senior partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Herman brings nearly four decades of experience advising companies across the energy, utility, and power sectors. During his tenure at PwC, he served as U.S. Utility and Power Sector Leader, where he led complex audits and provided strategic advisory services to Fortune 500 utility and energy companies. A licensed certified public accountant, Herman served as lead engagement partner for numerous large external audits, providing expertise in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and SEC filings.

Herman holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University, where he also serves on the board. He also serves on the board of Dragos, Inc., a provider of cybersecurity for operational technology in the energy and industrial sectors.