We Energies Submits Rate Proposal to Support Grid Upgrades and Energy Reliability in WI

We Energies has filed a rate request with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) as part of its long-term plan to provide customers with safe and reliable energy.

The request includes more than $225 million in savings from federal tax credits and earnings sharing, nearly $1.9 billion in costs attributed to data centers, and investments in Wisconsin’s energy grid aimed at maintaining reliable service.

“Our customers count on us every day for the energy they need, and we recognize our responsibility to continue providing safe and reliable energy,” said Mike Hooper, president — We Energies. “This filing shows our continued commitment to keep costs down, invest in reliability and make sure data centers pay their fair share.”

Strengthening Wisconsin’s energy grid

The filing includes several initiatives to support energy service across the state:

Customer Protection Plan: Data center costs will not be passed on to other customers. Data centers are expected to pay nearly $1.9 billion in 2027 and 2028 for infrastructure, equipment and energy needed to serve them.

Data center costs will not be passed on to other customers. Data centers are expected to pay nearly $1.9 billion in 2027 and 2028 for infrastructure, equipment and energy needed to serve them. Clean energy expansion: The request includes recovering costs for solar, wind, battery storage and natural gas projects that have already been approved by regulators and are expected to begin serving customers in 2027 and 2028.

The request includes recovering costs for solar, wind, battery storage and natural gas projects that have already been approved by regulators and are expected to begin serving customers in 2027 and 2028. Reliability investments: Funding is proposed for ongoing work to trim trees, bury power lines and replace aging equipment. According to the filing, forestry-related power interruptions have decreased 25%, and outage durations have declined 75% compared to the prior three-year average.

Funding is proposed for ongoing work to trim trees, bury power lines and replace aging equipment. According to the filing, forestry-related power interruptions have decreased 25%, and outage durations have declined 75% compared to the prior three-year average. Improved performance: The company plans to install 60 to 80 miles of underground cable in both 2027 and 2028 and add new equipment to power lines to improve reliability, with the goal of reducing outages, speeding restoration and minimizing emergency repairs.

The company plans to install 60 to 80 miles of underground cable in both 2027 and 2028 and add new equipment to power lines to improve reliability, with the goal of reducing outages, speeding restoration and minimizing emergency repairs. Economic impact: The filing states that company investments are expected to support Wisconsin’s economy through construction and operations jobs.

Bill impacts

Under the proposal, the typical residential electric bill is projected to increase by about $13 per month in 2027 and $8 to $9 per month in 2028. The company states that, even with these changes, typical customer bills would remain below the national average and in line with other utilities in Wisconsin and the Midwest.

Residential natural gas customers are expected to see a $1 to $8 increase in monthly bills in 2027. Steam customers in downtown Milwaukee would see a 0.2% increase in 2027 under the plan.

Next steps

The filing begins a regulatory review process that includes public filings, review by customer groups and regulatory staff, and public hearings. Documents related to the rate review are available through the PSCW under docket number 5-UR-112.

A final decision from the commission is expected later this year, with new rates anticipated to take effect in January 2027.