CenterPoint Energy to Keep Electric Base Rates Stable for Southwestern Indiana Customers through 2027

CenterPoint Energy has confirmed its goal to keep electric base rates stable for southwestern Indiana customers through 2027, as it concludes the final phase of the first-rate case brought forward by the company since 2009.

The 2023 rate case, which was approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) in February 2025, supported infrastructure investments and reliability improvements across the southwestern Indiana region. The critical system improvements strengthened overall reliability by reducing outage frequency by nearly 10%, and minimizing outage duration by 14%, over 2025.

“Our highest priority is continuing to deliver safe, reliable power that our southwestern Indiana customers expect and deserve,” said Mike Roeder, President of CenterPoint Energy Indiana. “Today we are reaffirming our commitment to keeping rates stable through 2027, while recognizing the importance of investing in the region's electric system that will continue to deliver meaningful improvements to reliability, resiliency and safety to our Hoosier customers, their families and our local businesses."

The 2023 rate case supported a series of critical investments in reliability and resiliency. These actions include:

Upgrading 11,000+ new and stronger poles, transmission towers and enhancing related infrastructure to ensure better reliability and resiliency

Clearing 7,000+ miles of vegetation to reduce storm-related outages

Deploying 159,000+ smart meters to improve restoration times and give customers more control of their energy usage

Adding more than 650 MW of new generation in Posey County with 460 MW of natural gas generation and 191 MW of solar to reliably serve the region for decades to come

To date, the series of investments made over 2020 has improved overall reliability by:

Preventing 8 million outage minutes since 2021

Reducing the frequency of outages nearly 10% over the last 12 months

Lowering the duration of outages by 14% over the last 12 months

Achieving a 23% decrease in customers experiencing four or more outages in a year

Reducing the average frequency of outages by 44% since 2011

CenterPoint submitted its final rate case adjustment that funded the reliability investments and improvements over several years, resulting in a final increase, beginning in March 2026, of approximately $6.86 per month for the average residential customer using 799 kWh. CenterPoint estimated that this initial increase will be reduced by approximately $2.45 in the spring 2026, following the approval of a rate case-related rider adjustment, translating into a total rate case adjustment for this final phase of approximately $4.41 per month.

CenterPoint aims to keep electric base rates stable for southwestern Indiana customers in 2026 and 2027.

CenterPoint will continue to prioritize a series of Community Affordability Actions to reduce rate impacts, promote energy and cost savings programs for customers and support local community development. Among these important actions include:

Keeping rates stable through 2027

Canceling nearly $1 billion in generation projects, resulting in customers saving approximately $18 per month through 2027

Saving customers $5 monthly through implementing the only securitization pilot in the state beginning in 2023

Investing $5 million in the Community Energy Improvement Fund (CEIF), which has already supported the launch of the Home Repair & Care Program, providing major energy efficiency home repairs at no cost to qualifying households; additional programs will be announced through 2026

Launching the TimeWise pilot, which is designed for engaged customers to save money by shifting energy use to lower-cost hours

Communicating directly with customers about cost and energy saving tools and resources, including at Community Connect events which began in 2025 and will continue in 2026

Providing large customers with the opportunity to generate a revenue stream by participating in Indiana demand response program

Offsetting Posey Solar energy costs by selling Renewable Energy Credits, which generated $500,000 in customer savings in 2025 after becoming operational in June.

“We will continue to be available to customers through our upcoming Community Connects to continue the conversation and listening to the community," Mike Roeder added. “We know these bills are not easy to manage and I want to build on what we heard last fall and continue to make incremental improvements based on feedback."