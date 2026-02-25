JD Power Study Examines Utility Digital Customer Experience in 2026

A new study from JD Power examining digital engagement by U.S. electric, gas and water utilities found variation in how effectively these companies support customer needs through websites and mobile applications.

According to the 2026 U.S. Utility Digital Experience Study, utilities that have invested more in their digital platforms tend to provide easier access to information and communication tools, while other providers lag in areas such as billing clarity and outage reporting.

Key study results include:

Overall satisfaction with utility digital experiences measured 616 on a 1,000-point scale, a slight increase from last year’s results.

Among digital channels, mobile apps had the highest customer satisfaction scores, yet 28% of utilities in the study still do not offer an app.

The difference between the top- and bottom-ranking utilities was 100 points, with the largest gaps observed in viewing current outages, reporting outages or leaks, and updating pricing plans.

Pricing plan information, rebate details and outage information were the most difficult areas for customers to navigate across all channels.

“We’re still seeing a clear split among utilities when it comes to their digital offerings, with some strongly embracing mobile apps and thoughtfully designed websites as a means of building more effective engagement with customers, while others are lagging on the digital tools they offer,” said Cory Maxwell, director of digital solutions at JD Power. “As customers grow increasingly reliant on digital channels, particularly mobile apps, to manage everyday services like banking, insurance, digital payments and so much more, utilities that fail to offer highly usable and engaging digital experiences are really missing out on a critical opportunity to connect.”

Study rankings showed that SRP achieved the highest overall customer satisfaction score (660), followed by Alabama Power (656) and Piedmont Natural Gas (651).

The study, based on responses from 13,514 customers of 46 large U.S. utilities, evaluated satisfaction with websites and apps on content, navigation, speed and visual appeal. Utilities were included if they serve at least 1,000,000 residential customers. Data collection took place from November 2025 through January 2026.