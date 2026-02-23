Report: Affordability Now the Top Priority for Utility Customers in 2026

The Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) has released its “2026 State of the Consumer” report, finding that energy affordability has emerged as the universal priority for electricity customers across income levels, age groups and technology comfort levels.

The annual report synthesizes insights from more than 5,000 responses to nationally representative consumer surveys conducted in 2025. It provides utilities and other energy stakeholders with a data-driven snapshot of evolving customer expectations as the energy transition accelerates.

According to the findings, affordability now ranks above all other concerns — regardless of income, generation, consumer segment or digital fluency. While cost pressures dominate, reliability and resilience remain close behind, reinforcing the continued importance of core service performance.

“This year’s report showcases why affordability and reliability need to be top of mind for all utility leaders in 2026,” said SECC President and CEO Nathan Shannon. “Consumers have significant concerns in both of these areas and are looking for their electricity providers to step up as trusted energy partners.”

Five Themes Shaping the Utility–Customer Relationship

Beyond affordability and reliability, the report identifies five overarching themes influencing the utility-customer relationship in 2026:

Affordability is the universal priority.

Reliability and resilience remain essential expectations.

Interest in new technologies is high, but digital confidence varies widely.

Customers expect a more supportive role from their electricity providers.

Participation in the clean energy transition hinges on ease and cost.

The findings suggest that while consumers remain interested in technologies such as rooftop solar, battery storage and smart home solutions, adoption gaps persist. Many customers are seeking clearer guidance, simplified program design and stronger support from their energy providers before taking action.

Research Grounded in Segmentation and Snapshot Studies

The report builds on SECC’s long-running segmentation study, “Consumer Pulse and Market Segmentation – Wave 9,” updated last year. That research included targeted deep dives on Gen Z, low-income households and rural consumers, released through the organization’s Customer Insights Spotlight Series.

In addition, SECC conducted two Smart Energy Snapshot Surveys in 2025 focused specifically on solar-plus-storage adoption and energy affordability.

Together, the research paints a picture of customers who are interested in participating in the clean energy transition — but only if solutions are practical, clearly explained and financially accessible.

Implications for Utilities

For electric utilities, the report signals that customer engagement strategies in 2026 may need to balance long-term decarbonization goals with immediate cost concerns. Programs framed primarily around environmental benefits may fall short unless paired with tangible affordability and reliability outcomes.

The full “2026 State of the Consumer” report is available to SECC member organizations, along with a publicly accessible infographic highlighting key affordability insights.

SECC is a nonprofit organization that studies the wants and needs of energy consumers in North America and promotes best practices in consumer engagement across the energy industry.