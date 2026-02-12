EPE Expands Latin American Presence with Acquisition of Estudios Eléctricos

Electric Power Engineers (EPE), a U.S.-based advisory and engineering firm focused on power systems consulting and software solutions, has acquired Estudios Eléctricos, a South American power systems engineering firm with offices in Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

The move expands EPE’s footprint in Latin America at a time when many countries in the region are facing rising electricity demand, grid reliability challenges and market reforms aimed at modernizing transmission infrastructure. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Estudios Eléctricos, founded in Argentina in 2003, specializes in power system studies, planning and software development. The firm will continue to operate under its existing structure, leadership and regional brand following the acquisition.

EPE said the addition strengthens its ability to serve utilities, developers, data center operators and public-sector stakeholders across Latin America. The region has seen increasing investment in transmission upgrades, renewable energy integration and large-load interconnections, including those associated with data centers and industrial growth.

“Engineering the grid of the future globally requires enlisting top regional talent locally,” said Stephanie Badr, CEO of EPE. “Estudios Eléctricos shares EPE’s commitment to innovation and technical excellence. By partnering, we are positioned to meet growing needs for customized power systems solutions that reflect the uniqueness of Latin America’s economies and communities. Through our combined ingenuity, delivering speed to power solutions becomes a reality.”

Fernando Libonati, CEO of Estudios Eléctricos, said the transaction allows the firm to expand its international reach while maintaining its regional focus.

“Joining EPE allows us to expand our global impact while scaling the high-performance regional business operations we have already built,” Libonati said. “Our clients will continue working with the same trusted teams they rely on, while gaining access to broader global expertise and advanced software solutions that super-charge their strategies and decision-making with valuable data and insights.”

Combined, the firms will offer services including power system planning, interconnection and transmission studies, distribution analysis, generation and energy storage integration, data center grid integration, project delivery and advisory services, as well as software-enabled grid tools.

The acquisition is part of a broader expansion strategy for EPE. The company recently opened new offices in Canada, formed partnerships in the Middle East and North Africa region, and reported surpassing 500 employees worldwide prior to the transaction. With the addition of Estudios Eléctricos, EPE’s global workforce now exceeds 650 professionals.

“For decades, energy stakeholders have counted on EPE to solve our world’s most complex obstacles to delivering reliable, resilient, affordable and flexible energy. As the global need for solutions increases and rapidly evolves, EPE is scaling with intention,” Badr said.

The deal reflects continued consolidation and cross-border investment in the power engineering sector as firms position themselves to support grid modernization efforts and rising global electricity demand.