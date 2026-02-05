Florida City Gas and Florida Public Utilities Recognized as 2025 Utility Customer Champions by Escalent

Both Florida City Gas and Florida Public Utilities achieved scores of 769 under Escalent's Engaged Customer Relationship Index.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s, an energy delivery company, subsidiaries Florida City Gas and Florida Public Utilities have been recognized as 2025 Utility Customer Champions by Escalent, a data analytics and advisory firm serving the energy and utility industry.

The two utilities are among 36 providers nationwide honored for delivering exceptional service and demonstrating a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

The Utility Customer Champion designation is based on Escalent's complete research and analysis of customer experiences across the industry. 

Both Florida City Gas and Florida Public Utilities achieved scores of 769 under Escalent's Engaged Customer Relationship Index.

Florida Public Utilities received the Customer Champion designation for the first time, while Florida City Gas was recognized for fourth time by Escalent. Florida City Gas was named a 2024 Customer Champion, 2023 Easiest to Do Business With Brand, and 2022 Most Trusted Utility Brand among residential customers

