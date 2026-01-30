PSE&G Energy Efficiency Programs Deliver More Than $900 Million in Annual Utility Bill Savings for New Jersey Customers

The Public Service Electric & Gas’ (PSE&G) Clean Energy Future-Energy Efficiency (CEF-EE) report has demonstrated continued savings for customers across New Jersey.

While nearly 480,000 customers participated in PSE&G's energy efficiency programs, the participation has delivered more than $900 million in annual customer savings.

The savings showcase a broad range of energy efficiency offerings designed to help customers use less energy and better manage utility costs. Offerings include energy assessments, appliance and HVAC rebates, lighting solutions, equipment upgrades and energy efficiency products available through the PSE&G Marketplace, helping customers in taking action based on their needs and preferences.

Additional program highlights include:

More than 105,000 home energy assessments completed

Nearly 350,000 smart thermostats sold through PSE&G Marketplace

Approximately 150,000 rebates claimed for upgrades to energy-efficient appliances

Approximately $940 million in rebates delivered to help offset the cost of energy-saving upgrades and products

More than 30,000 appliances recycled through the PSE&G recycling program

Energy efficiency programs from PSE&G support businesses in improving operational efficiency and managing energy use and utility costs. The programs also provide incentives that help offset the cost of energy efficiency upgrades and give businesses greater flexibility to reinvest resources into other operational priorities.

Approximately 20,000 businesses have implemented more than 32,000 projects to help improve energy efficiency and manage energy use as part of the utility’s energy efficiency programs. Among those small businesses, approximately 2,000 have participated through the Direct Install Program, resulting in nearly $25 million in annual utility bill savings to the customers.

Customers have achieved approximately 3.1 million MWh of electric savings annually, enough to power about 453,000 homes each year. Natural gas savings are approximately 80 million therms per year.

Combined, the efforts are helping to avoid approximately 2.3 million tons of carbon emissions avoided annually, equivalent to removing more than 500,000 gasoline-powered cars from the road for one year.

Energy efficiency investments also support workforce development across New Jersey. Through PSE&G's sponsored Clean Energy Jobs Program these efforts helped place more than 7,300 individuals into clean energy careers, supporting the skilled workforce required to deliver energy efficiency projects and serve customers across the state.