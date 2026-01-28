ComEd Reports 2025 Operational Milestones in Affordability, Reliability, and Clean Energy

ComEd reported on its operational and customer support activities during 2025, highlighting efforts to maintain affordable electric service while advancing grid reliability, expanding access to clean energy technologies, providing customer assistance, and supporting workforce and community programs. ComEd serves more than 9 million people across northern Illinois.

Reliability and Affordability

ComEd reported continued performance in reliability and cost competitiveness during 2025, citing industry benchmarking and storm response results. The company ranked No. 1 in reliable electric service among similar utilities in a 2025 industry benchmark study and received the 2025 ReliabilityOne Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Midwest Metropolitan Service Area, as well as a Technology and Innovation award.

During 2025, ComEd responded to 16 major storms across its service territory. The company reported that more than 99 percent of impacted customers were fully restored within 48 hours, representing the fastest restoration performance in company history.

ComEd stated that electric rates remained competitive relative to national benchmarks. In 2025, the average residential electricity cost, including supply, was 15.34 cents per kilowatt-hour, approximately 22 percent below the national average. Commercial and industrial electricity rates were reported to be 25 percent and 41 percent below the averages of the top 20 U.S. metropolitan areas, respectively. The company also noted that average customer bills remained below the Illinois Commerce Commission’s approved energy-burden threshold of 3 percent of monthly household income.

To support reliability and capacity, ComEd reported ongoing investments in grid infrastructure during 2025, including the replacement or reinforcement of thousands of utility poles, upgrades to hundreds of miles of distribution cable, and continued advancement of transmission projects under a multi-year capital investment plan.

Clean Energy Access and Energy Efficiency

ComEd reported expanded clean energy and energy efficiency programs during 2025 aimed at reducing barriers to adoption for customers.

The company administered more than $500 million in rebates and energy efficiency incentives to support electric vehicles, solar installations, battery storage, heat pumps, and other energy-saving technologies. More than 4,000 heat pump installations were supported through company discounts, and over 400 homes received comprehensive electrification upgrades through the Whole Home Electric offering, which is designed for income-eligible customers.

ComEd’s Energy Efficiency Program completed its 100,000th free energy assessment for small businesses and public sector customers. The company estimated that participating customers collectively saved more than 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and approximately $258 million in energy costs. The program also provided more than $300 million in financial incentives to business customers.

In addition, ComEd reported supporting affordable housing and weatherization projects through its Affordable Housing New Construction program, helping income-eligible residents save nearly 31 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Customer Support and Financial Assistance

ComEd outlined several efforts focused on customer bill assistance and affordability in 2025. The company reported connecting more than 220,000 customers to over $108 million in financial assistance and support programs.

The one-time Customer Relief Fund, a $10 million grant program supported by parent company Exelon, provided bill relief to more than 30,000 customers. ComEd also stated that more than $803 million will be returned to customers through bill credits under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act Carbon Mitigation Credit program during the first five months of 2026.

In addition, ComEd announced a new Low-Income Discount Program, which will provide qualifying residential customers with monthly bill discounts based on income level and will operate in coordination with the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Workforce, Economic Development and Community Programs

ComEd reported continued investment in workforce development and economic opportunity initiatives. The company supported clean energy and infrastructure job training through eight Market Development Initiative cohorts, helping more than 100 job seekers and entrepreneurs earn industry certifications.

Since 2013, ComEd’s CONSTRUCT Infrastructure Academy and Craft Academy programs have supported more than 1,000 participants. The company also reported recognition as a Top Utility in Economic Development for its work supporting grid readiness and regional economic growth.

ComEd continued education and scholarship programs, including the ComEd Scholars program, and reported employee volunteerism and charitable contributions supporting organizations throughout its service territory.

Long-Range Strategy and Regulatory Filings

In 2025, ComEd launched a Long-Range Strategy intended to guide future investments in reliability, customer experience, and clean energy integration over the coming decade, while balancing affordability considerations and statewide climate and economic development goals.

In January 2026, the company filed a new multiyear grid plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission. The plan outlines proposed investments designed to address future electricity demand, electrification trends, weather impacts, and system resilience while maintaining reliability and affordability.

Executive Comment

ComEd President and Chief Executive Officer Gil Quiniones said,“In 2025, ComEd achieved significant progress in building a cleaner, more equitable energy future in this region, while maintaining our nation-leading performance on reliability.”

He added, “Unprecedented demand growth will continue to present a challenge for northern Illinois’ electric grid, but the ComEd workforce is dedicated to delivering affordable power that produces real value in the lives of our customers, while ensuring the grid continues to be a foundation for economic development across our region.”