ComEd Submits Four-Year Grid Plan to Illinois Commerce Commission

ComEd filed its second multi-year grid plan (MYGP) with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) on January 16, 2026. The plan outlines the company’s proposed investments in the electric grid for 2028 through 2031 and is intended to support reliability, affordability and adaptation to increasing energy demand.

The MYGP builds on the company’s previous grid plan and includes investments aimed at strengthening the grid to maintain safe and affordable electric service and sustain reliability amid weather-related and load challenges. It incorporates input from stakeholders, customers and the ICC, and aligns with clean energy and economic growth goals established under the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act and the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act.

ComEd stated that the plan is also designed to expand access to clean energy technologies and renewables. It includes measures to support business energy needs linked to regional economic growth, noting that recent commercial commitments in the service area represent significant investment and estimated job creation.

The plan is grounded in ComEd’s longer-term grid strategy, which the company said positions the grid to handle large load projects, increasing electrification and more severe weather while aiming to control long-term costs.

Regarding the plan’s development and objectives, ComEd President and CEO Gil Quiniones said, “A reliable, affordable and modern power grid is the foundation of economic growth and quality of life in northern Illinois. ComEd’s new grid plan makes critical investments to ensure the grid continues to deliver reliable energy, affordable rates for customers and advances the state's clean energy and economic development priorities.”

ComEd also noted the plan’s projected impact on affordability. It reported that, based on its assessments, electricity costs as a share of household income would remain below key thresholds and that recent benchmarking showed competitive residential rates compared with national and regional averages. The company’s existing customer assistance programs, including expanded financial support, are referenced as part of maintaining affordability.

The ICC is reviewing the plan, and a decision is expected later in 2026.