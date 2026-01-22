National Grid Analysis Finds Subsea Interconnectors Support Affordability and Energy Security

New analysis by National Grid shows that its subsea electricity interconnector portfolio has delivered more than £1.65 billion in net consumer benefit for Great Britain since 2023, compared with a scenario in which the portfolio was replaced by traditional gas generation. The analysis outlines the contribution of interconnectors to energy affordability, security, and system flexibility.

According to the analysis, interconnectors have provided approximately 86 TWh of lower-cost, reliable electricity imports since 2023. This volume of electricity is equivalent to the consumption of around 10 million households over a three-year period. The analysis indicates that interconnectors help reduce price volatility by enabling imports during periods of lower costs and by allowing access to different electricity markets and time zones.

The analysis also highlights the role of interconnectors in supporting energy security by providing access to additional electricity supplies when needed. It states that more than two-thirds of electricity imported through interconnectors since 2023 has been zero-carbon. This proportion is expected to increase as renewable generation continues to expand in Great Britain and across Europe.

Ben Wilson, President of National Grid Ventures, said, “Diversity of supply enhances energy security and by linking Great Britain to five other markets, National Grid provides access to a broader mix of energy sources. With different energy systems that have different patterns of customer demand, we’re able to complement one another and share lower cost, abundant power. Interconnectors have lowered electricity prices for Great Britain consumers by enabling this cooperation, ensuring that energy isn’t wasted. With more renewable energy production and interconnector projects coming online, this mutual benefit is set to continue and increase over the next 10 years as we are forecast to become an electricity exporter.”