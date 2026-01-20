Governor of Hawaii, Josh Green Appoints Jon Itomura as Chair of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission

Governor of Hawaii, Josh Green has appointed Jon Itomura as Chair of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

Itomura will succeed Leo Asuncion as chair and has resigned from the Campaign Spending Commission to comply with state law. Itomura brings more than 25 years of public service and regulatory experience to the commission.

From 2003 to 2019, Itomura served as Supervising Attorney for the Division of Consumer Advocacy within the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. He previously served as a Deputy Attorney General and as General Counsel for the Campaign Spending Commission.

“Jon Itomura brings decades of experience standing up for Hawaiʻi’s utility customers and ensuring our utilities are fair, transparent and accountable,” said Governor Green. “He understands how these systems work, how they affect families and businesses and how important it is to balance affordability, reliability and our clean energy goals.”