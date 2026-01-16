SPP Appoints Kristine Raper as Senior Director of State Regulatory Policy for West, Effective January 20

Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has appointed Kristine Raper as senior director of state regulatory policy for the West, effective January 20.

In her new position, Raper will work with state utility regulatory commissioners in the West to advance SPP’s mission. She will assist the SPP management team in addressing the ongoing state and federal energy issues, initiatives and strategic issues at the state regulatory level.

Since 2022, Raper has served as the vice president of strategic engagement and external affairs at the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC), which is based in Salt Lake City. Raper was a commissioner on the Idaho Public Utilities Commission and a deputy attorney general for Idaho.

“Kris brings years of experience providing well-respected leadership on key issues for state regulators and electric industry stakeholders in the West,” said Paul Suskie, SPP executive vice president. “We are excited to have her join SPP as we expand westward with regional transmission organization services and the Markets+ day-ahead and real-time market.”