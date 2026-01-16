SPP Appoints Kristine Raper as Senior Director of State Regulatory Policy for West, Effective January 20

Raper will work with state utility regulatory commissioners in the West to advance SPP’s mission.
Jan. 16, 2026
2 min read
696a6f34928bcb066b4fd238 1768246203764

Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has appointed Kristine Raper as senior director of state regulatory policy for the West, effective January 20.

 

In her new position, Raper will work with state utility regulatory commissioners in the West to advance SPP’s mission. She will assist the SPP management team in addressing the ongoing state and federal energy issues, initiatives and strategic issues at the state regulatory level.

 

Since 2022, Raper has served as the vice president of strategic engagement and external affairs at the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC), which is based in Salt Lake City. Raper was a commissioner on the Idaho Public Utilities Commission and a deputy attorney general for Idaho.

 

“Kris brings years of experience providing well-respected leadership on key issues for state regulators and electric industry stakeholders in the West,” said Paul Suskie, SPP executive vice president. “We are excited to have her join SPP as we expand westward with regional transmission organization services and the Markets+ day-ahead and real-time market.”

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

ComEd and Arbor Day Foundation Partnership: Planting Trees for a Sustainable Future
Eversource Energy’s Cambridge Underground Substation
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of TD World, create an account today!