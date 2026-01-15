Salt River Project Earns Highest Ranking in 2025 J.D. Power Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study

Salt River Project (SRP) has earned the highest ranking in residential customer satisfaction in the Western U.S. by J.D. Power.

The J.D. Power 2025 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study gave SRP a customer satisfaction score of 583 on a 1,000-point scale. This is the 24th consecutive year and the 26th time that SRP has achieved the top customer satisfaction ranking in the West Large segment.

SRP was also the highest ranked utility among all large utilities nationwide. The average score in 2025 in the West Large Utility region, which covers utilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming is 478.

In the West Large segment, SRP ranked first across all eight Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) dimensions like problem resolution, cost, safety and reliability, ease, people, digital channels and information provided. SRP’s Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) score is 84 points higher than the national average CSI for all electric utilities surveyed, which is at 499.

Idaho Power was the second highest ranked utility in the West with a score of 549.