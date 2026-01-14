TVA Appoints Four New Members to its Board of Directors

The Tennessee Valley Authority has appointed Art Graham, Mitch Graves, Jeff Hagood and Randy Jones, to its Board of Directors.

The four members have officially assumed their roles, restoring quorum to the nine-member Board. They have joined Board Chair Bill Renick and Directors Bobby Klein and Wade White.

While Graves, Hagood and Jones were nominated by President Donald Trump on July 1, 2025, Graham was nominated by the President on July 16, 2025. They were confirmed by the Senate on December 18, 2025.

Art Graham of Jacksonville, Florida, has served on the Florida Public Service Commission for 15 years, overseeing utilities in the state, working to hold down rates for consumers and businesses. Previously, he served on the Jacksonville City Council, where he looked after the budget of JEA, a publicly owned utility, and was on the City Council in Jacksonville Beach, which owns and operates the Beaches Energy electric utility. His TVA term will expire May 18, 2026.

Mitch Graves of Memphis, Tennessee, has served on the Memphis Light Gas and Water Board for nearly a decade, including time as Chair and interim CEO. He serves as CEO of West Cancer Center & Research Institute and has more than 30 years of health care leadership experience. As a lifelong and fourth-generation Memphian, Graves has remained active in his community, serving numerous local organizations. His term will expire May 18, 2029.

Jeff Hagood of Knoxville, Tennessee, is a lawyer and businessman who has provided legal counsel to leaders across the Tennessee Valley in business, sports, politics and community life. He has also built a diverse portfolio of successful business ventures, and offers strategic counsel on numerous charitable boards. His term will expire May 18, 2029.

Randy Jones of Guntersville, Alabama, served on the City of Guntersville Electric Board for 17 years, with six years as chairman. He founded an insurance agency, headquartered in Albertville, Alabama, and established a long record of civic and professional leadership. His term will expire May 18, 2028.

The Board’s upcoming quarterly meeting is scheduled for February 11 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

“It is a privilege to welcome Art, Mitch, Jeff and Randy to the TVA Board of Directors,” said TVA Board Chair Bill Renick. “They have built businesses, served on the board of their local power companies ranging in size and location and understand how TVA operates in a complex, highly regulated environment. I am looking forward to working together on behalf of the people of the Tennessee Valley.”