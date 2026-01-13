Consumers Energy Commits $5 Million to Support Customers with Energy Costs

Consumers Energy announced a $5 million investment to assist customers and communities across Michigan with energy costs. The funding is intended to support direct assistance, community partnerships and programs that help families manage energy expenses.

The initiative is described as part of a broader commitment by the company to help keep energy affordable and to support customers as an ongoing effort.

“Affordable energy is a promise we make to our customers,” said Lauren Snyder, senior vice president and chief customer and growth officer at Consumers Energy. “Our customers are facing real pressure in their everyday lives, and we believe energy shouldn’t add to that burden. This commitment is one way we’re showing up today, and it reflects a broader commitment to help customers stay connected, supported and confident that we’re standing with them.”

The funds will be distributed in cooperation with community organizations that work directly with residents throughout the state. Partner organizations include United Way South Central Michigan, TrueNorth Community Services, The Salvation Army – Great Lakes Division, Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Archdiocese of Detroit, THAW (The Heat and Warmth Fund), New Day Foundation, Greater Flint Health Coalition, Kent County Community Action, Mid-Michigan Community Action, Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency, and Ottawa Community Action Agency.

Consumers Energy noted that the $5 million commitment is funded by the company and not through customer bills.