SSEN Transmission Relocates Cable Works Site Following Community Feedback

SSEN Transmission has announced that it will relocate a proposed temporary construction compound in the Contin area to support work on the underground cable section of the Western Isles HVDC Link. The decision follows feedback from the local community and recent consultation activity, including a community event held in December.

The compound will be constructed at a new site east of the previously proposed location at Kinellan. SSEN Transmission is finalizing discussions with landowners and plans to share further details about the revised site location in the coming weeks. Advance works are expected to begin in early February, with main earthworks scheduled to start from mid to late February. Where required, tree-felling activities will be coordinated with specialist personnel to support the safe movement of vehicles and machinery while maintaining access to core pathways.

Niall Macleod, Project Director for SSEN Transmission, said, “We are committed to working with the local community and our partners to ensure this mainland cable section of the Western Isles HVDC Link is delivered safely and responsibly. The relocation of the temporary compound came as a direct result of feedback during recent consultation events, and demonstrates our willingness to respond to concerns and reduce disruption while allowing the project to progress. We remain committed to open and transparent communication throughout the construction of the mainland cable connection, and will continue to provide timely updates as works progress."