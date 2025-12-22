PG&E Announces Leadership Changes to Strengthen Local Focus and Energy Delivery

PG&E Corporation said it will implement a series of organizational changes aimed at strengthening service to customers and communities across Northern and Central California while positioning the company to meet growing energy demand.

The changes, approved by the boards of PG&E Corporation and its utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Co., will take effect January 1, 2026. PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe will continue to oversee the leadership team. PG&E Corporation is the holding company for Pacific Gas and Electric Co., the regulated electric and gas utility serving more than 16 million Californians.

Under the new structure, Sumeet Singh will become CEO of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and executive vice president of energy delivery. Singh has served as executive vice president of operations and chief operating officer since 2023 and has been with PG&E since 2000. The newly created energy delivery organization will combine operations, engineering and shared services teams.

Carla Peterman will become president of PG&E Corporation and executive vice president of customer and corporate affairs. Peterman joined PG&E in 2021 and most recently served as executive vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. The new group will consolidate teams that engage with customers, policymakers and external stakeholders.

Jason Glickman will take on the role of executive vice president of strategy and growth, leading a newly formed organization focused on long-term planning and collaboration to address California’s increasing energy needs. Glickman joined PG&E in 2021 and has served as executive vice president of engineering, planning and strategy.

Marlene Santos will become chief transformation officer and executive vice president of the enterprise transformation office. Santos, who joined PG&E in 2021, will lead efforts to modernize and standardize business processes, including the company’s Lean operating system.

Chris Patterson will become senior vice president of government affairs. Patterson joined PG&E in 2018 and previously served as vice president of state government relations. His responsibilities will include legislative and policy advocacy at the local, state and federal levels.

Vincent Davis, who has led customer experience strategy since 2023, will become senior vice president and chief customer officer. Davis has been with PG&E since 2013.

Aaron Johnson will become senior vice president of local customer and community engagement and chief sustainability officer. Johnson joined PG&E in 2008 and will lead a combined team focused on regional engagement, philanthropy and sustainability.

PG&E said the changes do not increase the number of corporate officers.

Poppe, who joined PG&E in 2021, announced last year that she committed to an additional five years as CEO of PG&E Corporation.