Electric Utility Customer Satisfaction Hits Record Low Amid Rising Costs

Residential electric utility customer satisfaction has fallen to its lowest level on record, driven largely by rising electricity costs, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study released today.

Overall satisfaction declined to 499 on a 1,000-point scale, marking the lowest score recorded across J.D. Power’s residential utility studies. The study points to steadily increasing bills as the primary factor behind the drop. Average monthly residential electric utility costs have risen 34% since 2020, reaching $189 for 2025, the highest annual average measured by J.D. Power. Bills climbed even higher in the fourth quarter of 2025, averaging $206.

“With energy prices now one of the top concerns for customers, utilities must be clear and proactive with customer communications,” said Mark Spalinger, director of utilities intelligence at J.D. Power. “Study data shows that customers expect their utilities to deliver reliable service, provide easy access to information and frequent updates on outages and planned restoration. When utilities streamline billing and digital self-service, and deliver timely outage alerts, satisfaction rises even in a cost-pressured environment.”

Despite the overall decline, several utilities ranked highest for customer satisfaction within their respective regions and segments:

East Large Segment: PSE&G (fourth consecutive year)

East Midsize Segment: Green Mountain Power

Midwest Large Segment: MidAmerican Energy (fourth consecutive year)

Midwest Midsize Segment: Otter Tail Power Company

South Large Segment: Georgia Power (fourth consecutive year)

South Midsize Segment: EPB (10th consecutive year)

West Large Segment: SRP (24th consecutive year)

West Midsize Segment: Clark Public Utilities

Cooperatives Segment: Sawnee EMC (second consecutive year)

The 2025 study is based on 127,103 online interviews conducted between January and November 2025 with residential customers of the 152 largest electric utility brands in the United States, representing more than 109 million households.

J.D. Power’s findings suggest that while cost pressures continue to weigh heavily on customer perceptions, utilities that focus on communication, outage transparency, and easy-to-use digital tools are better positioned to maintain customer satisfaction amid higher bills.