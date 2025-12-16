Duke Energy Announces Leadership Appointments

Duke Energy announced that Cindy Lee, senior vice president, chief accounting officer and controller, will retire after 24 years with the company. Lee will step down from her role on March 1, 2026, and transition to a strategic advisor position through Dec. 31, 2026.

Abby Motsinger, currently vice president, investor relations, will succeed Lee as senior vice president, chief accounting officer and controller, effective March 1, 2026.

In addition, Duke Energy announced several leadership appointments within its Finance organization as the company continues to invest in a regulated capital plan to meet growing demand across its service territories while maintaining reliability and cost considerations.

Leadership Appointments Effective Jan. 1, 2026

Mike Callahan will assume the role of senior vice president, financial planning & analysis. He is currently senior vice president, treasurer. Prior to his current role, Callahan held multiple positions at the company, including South Carolina state president, vice president of investor relations and director of regulated utilities forecasting. He has been with Duke Energy for more than 20 years.

Nick Giaimo will become senior vice president, treasurer and chief risk officer. He is currently senior vice president, financial planning & analysis. Before assuming his current role in May 2021, Giaimo served in various financial planning and analysis roles and as director of investor relations and assistant treasurer for Piedmont Natural Gas.

Leadership Appointments Effective March 1, 2026

Mike Switzer will succeed Motsinger as vice president, investor relations, while continuing to lead the corporate development organization. Switzer has held several corporate development roles and previously served as director of investor relations during his 18-year tenure with the company.

Motsinger, Callahan, Giaimo and Switzer will continue to report to Brian Savoy, chief financial officer.