Survey Finds Similar Electricity Priorities Across Urban, Suburban and Rural Households

A new paper from the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) reports that U.S. consumers share similar priorities regarding their electricity use, regardless of whether they live in urban, suburban or rural areas. According to the study, about one-third of consumers across all three geographic categories identified saving money on their electric bills as a top priority and said that keeping rates affordable should be a key focus for electricity providers.

The paper, “Understanding the Influence of Geography on Consumer Values,” draws on results from a nationwide Harris Poll survey of 2,484 consumers responsible for their household electric bills. Responses were analyzed based on ZIP code density: urban areas were defined as having more than 2,201 residences per square mile, rural areas fewer than 100 residences per square mile, with suburban areas falling in between.

Respondents across all regions expressed similar concerns about rising electricity rates, with 88–89% indicating unease. They also shared comparable concerns about the resilience of the power grid (82–85%) and grid reliability (79–81%). Levels of interest in demand response programs and preferred communication channels — such as bills, email and provider websites — were also aligned across geographic categories.

While the study identifies many similarities in consumer attitudes and behaviors, it notes some distinctions. Urban respondents generally reported stronger environmental attitudes, greater familiarity with and interest in technology, and more frequent engagement with their electricity providers, which may position them well for certain energy efficiency and clean energy programs.

“We may assume that there are significant differences between consumers because they live in urban, suburban and rural areas. However, this new research shows that there are far more similarities than differences,” said SECC President & CEO Nathan Shannon. “Electricity providers and other stakeholders have opportunities to increase customer engagement and build long-term, meaningful relationships with all consumers – regardless of where they live.”