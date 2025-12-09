CenterPoint Energy Submits 2025 IRP to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana Electric business has submitted its 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC). The plan outlines a long-term approach to providing reliable service and managing customer affordability across southwestern Indiana. Developed through public meetings and stakeholder discussions held since March 2025, the IRP serves as a strategic roadmap for determining the appropriate generation mix to meet future energy needs and support potential economic growth.

“We have listened closely to stakeholders across southwestern Indiana and worked together to address our customers’ and the community’s future energy needs and priorities. Our 2025 IRP reflects this shared focus on reliability and affordability for the Hoosier families we are privileged to serve. Most importantly, it provides a flexible path forward to support southwestern Indiana’s energy and economic needs for decades to come,” said Mike Roeder, President of CenterPoint Energy Indiana.

Key Elements of the 2025 IRP

As a required 20-year generation plan for Indiana electric utilities, CenterPoint’s 2025 IRP outlines several provisions intended to support reliability, safety and affordability for approximately 150,000 electric customers in southwestern Indiana. These include:

Limiting near-term rate impacts: Working to minimize potential rate increases for customers in the near term.

Using existing and planned resources: Relying on existing and previously approved generation assets to meet projected energy needs.

Deferring higher-cost projects: Postponing certain higher-cost initiatives that could raise near-term customer bills.

Providing flexibility for future growth: Incorporating an alternate preferred portfolio that allows for scalable system expansion to accommodate potential new load while aiming to limit impacts on current customers.

Reducing costs for customers: Canceling nearly $1 billion in renewable projects identified as non-economic, which is expected to save customers about $18 per month in current and future costs.

Stakeholder Engagement Efforts

CenterPoint incorporated stakeholder and community feedback throughout the development of the IRP. Engagement activities included: