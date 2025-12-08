San Diego Gas & Electric Secures ReliabilityOne Award in Western Region for 20th Straight Year

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has been awarded the ReliabilityOne Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Western Region by PA Consulting for 20th year in a row.

SDG&E's strategic investments and initiatives include implementing robust safety programs, upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and integrating smart-grid capabilities to help customers experience fewer and shorter interruptions.

SDG&E's crews work around the clock to maintain and restore service quickly, supported by a network of suppliers and contractors delivering critical materials and resources when required. The collaborative approach, combined with planning and operational excellence, has enabled SDG&E to keep homes and businesses powered safely and reliably without any challenges.

SDG&E's 20-year reliability journey is marked by investments and deployment of technologies to create a safer, more resilient and reliable energy system for 3.4 million consumers.

Grid Enhancements: Strengthened reliability by replacing older underground cables and overhead lines, adding smart switches that help limit outages, and improving restoration processes to restore power faster. The company has also enhanced the customer experience with real-time outage updates and an easy-to-use online tracking tool. SDG&E's modernized data systems make quicker, data-driven decisions and analyze outages more effectively, helping keep service dependable for the communities it serves.

Deploy Predictive and Automated Technology: Integrated a suite of advanced technologies, including a network of high-definition cameras and artificial intelligence for early fire detection. Advanced sectionalizing devices allow the grid to automatically isolate and contain outages, preventing more widespread power losses.

Culture of Safety: California's utility to earn Cal/OSHA's VPP safety certification for one of its facilities, exceeding industry standards for operational excellence. This recognition highlights SDG&E's focus on workplace safety and innovation, reinforcing its commitment to protecting employees and delivering safe, resilient energy infrastructure.

"Increasingly, technology is being used to augment existing capabilities and improve overall system efficiency,” said PA's ReliabilityOne Program Director Derek HasBrouck. “These advancements include more accurate estimated restoration times, the implementation of advanced control systems that allow operators to manage infrastructure through a single user interface, and the integration of hardware and software to streamline restoration efforts."