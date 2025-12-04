Scott Bores Appointed as President of Florida Power & Light Company

NextEra Energy has promoted Scott Bores to president of its subsidiary Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), effective immediately.

Mr. Bores will continue to report to Armando Pimentel, chief executive officer of FPL. He brings experience in financial management, strategic planning and operational leadership to his new role.

Mr. Bores held key positions in finance, most recently serving as vice president of finance. In this capacity, Mr. Bores led financial forecasting, budgeting, resource planning and rate strategy, while representing FPL with investors, analysts, regulators and stakeholders.

Mr. Bores’ deep understanding of the business and proven leadership makes him well qualified for the new position. He will help guide FPL's continued growth and commitment to deliver reliable, affordable electricity to customers across Florida.

“As Florida continues to grow and FPL adds more customers, it is increasingly important that we position our leadership team to continue to deliver value to our customers and capitalize on the opportunities in front of us, “said John Ketchum, chairman, president and CEO of NextEra Energy. “With regard to Armando, he has no immediate plans to retire, and I fully expect him to continue in his role as CEO of FPL through at least 2026."