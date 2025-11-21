National Grid Announces $3 Million Funding to Support Vulnerable Households Affected by Energy Costs Across England and Wales

National Grid has announced $3 million funding package to support vulnerable households dealing with energy costs across England and Wales

The announcement marks the second phase of the Grid for Good Energy Affordability Fund, building on the initial $1.57 million funding in February 2025. The fund is part of National Grid’s ongoing goal to minimize financial pressure on families, while ensuring access to essential energy services.

Through this round of funding, National Grid will continue to work with a group of expert charities and frontline delivery organizations providing direct support to households most affected by rising energy costs. The partnership will help deliver practical assistance, advice, and relief to more than 16,000 homes. Charities and organizations benefitting from the lastest funding include:

Citizens Advice: Funding will help the charity support over 3,000 households with personalized energy advice, helping people manage their bills, find ways to save energy and money, and make their homes more energy efficient.

Affordable Warmth Solutions: Funding free home low-carbon heating systems and energy efficiency measures to households that do not qualify for government programs.

Fuel Bank Foundation: Supporting emergency financial assistance for households with prepayment meters restoring heat, light and power to homes, while also offering practical help and advice to prevent households from falling into fuel crisis in the future.

National Energy Action: Continued support will help ensure that communities have access to warmth and energy advice.

National Energy Foundation: Funding will assist in improving energy efficiency in homes and providing guidance on reducing energy bills.

Center for Sustainable Energy: Will deliver personalized Smart Energy Action Plans and expand its national advice service, enabling many vulnerable households to understand and benefit from technologies like heat pumps, solar PV, and smart tariffs, while building long-term capacity through training and outreach.

The Grid for Good Energy Affordability Fund is a $13.74 million, 3-year program which has made a significant impact, with previous allocations helping many vulnerable households. The support from National Grid aims to build on this success, ensuring that every family receives assistance. National

Grid’s collaboration with charity partners ensures support to customers with measurable outcomes and transparent reporting.