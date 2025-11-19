PPL Modernizes Utility Operations with Advanced Technology Financial Management

PPL Corporation is overhauling how it tracks, prioritizes, and manages technology spending as part of a broader effort to modernize its utility operations. Working with Accenture and software provider Apptio, the company is implementing a new technology financial management platform intended to provide real-time visibility into IT costs and investment needs.

The platform, built on Apptio’s tools and deployed by Accenture, is designed to automate financial reporting and support faster decision-making as PPL updates its technology landscape. The company is in the middle of a transition away from legacy systems toward cloud-based infrastructure, expanded use of artificial intelligence and automation, and more tightly integrated systems to enable real-time operational insights.

“Our recent work with Accenture is another step in our strategy to create the technology-enabled utilities of the future,” said Dean Del Vecchio, Executive Vice President—Technology and Innovation for PPL. “We’re using Apptio solutions to unlock deeper insights into our technology investments as we work to drive innovation, modernize the grid and deliver greater value to our customers and employees.”

PPL’s shift toward more structured IT financial management, including emerging FinOps practices, is intended to give the company improved oversight of hybrid cloud environments and technology spending patterns. The utility expects the approach to help identify inefficiencies and speed the adoption of digital services across its operations.

Accenture leaders say the effort reflects a broader trend as organizations across industries face higher pressure to manage decentralized and consumption-based technology costs. Research from the company shows that most C-suite executives plan to increase technology spending this year, raising the importance of stronger financial governance.

“Accenture is helping PPL reinvent its technology strategy and capabilities as the company seeks to drive greater value for the customers and community it serves,” said Keith Boone, Technology Strategy & Advisory Americas lead at Accenture. “Our ongoing collaboration with Apptio will give our clients, like PPL, stronger financial controls, spending predictability and measurable ROI from their technology investments. This reflects our commitment to offering measurable solutions that enable our clients with actionable, data-driven insights.”

The PPL project is one of the first undertaken under an expanded partnership between Accenture and Apptio aimed at accelerating adoption of technology financial management tools in North America. The two companies plan to offer integrated services, including assessments that benchmark an organization’s maturity in managing cloud and IT spending.

“Accenture’s deep expertise in technology financial management and Apptio’s leading TBM and FinOps capabilities are enabling organizations like PPL to transform with confidence,” said Ajay Patel, General Manager at Apptio. “Together, we’re empowering technology leaders to make bold modernization investments while maintaining financial discipline. We’re proud to partner with PPL on their modernization journey and to honor Accenture as our Americas ITFM Partner of the Year for their commitment to client success.”

Accenture’s work in this area builds on earlier acquisitions—Maryville, Advocate, and Strongbow—that expanded its capabilities in technology financial management and cloud cost optimization.