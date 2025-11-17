J.D. Power: PSEG Long Island Ranks Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Business Customers in East Large Segment

According to the J.D. Power 2025 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study, PSEG Long Island has been ranked the highest in customer satisfaction among business customers in the East Large Segment.

The honor concludes an 11-year rise from the bottom of the survey rankings when PSEG Long Island took over operation of the electric grid. J.D. Power surveyed 18,132 business customers nationwide in 2025. Customers responding to the J.D. Power survey rated PSEG Long Island the top in four important categories: digital channels, people, cost and information provided.

The East Large category of the study includes electric utilities operating in Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

"Since we started in 2014, PSEG Long Island has worked nonstop to improve the experience for the 1.2 million electric customers we serve on Long Island and in the Rockaways — including more than 130,000 commercial customers," said David Lyons, interim president and COO of PSEG Long Island.