PG&E Appoints Chelle Izzi as Chief Commercial Officer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has appointed Chelle Izzi as its Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 12.

Izzi will lead PG&E's commercial strategy to support California's increasing energy needs. Her focus will include serving large electric customers such as AI-driven data centers, which will help drive rate-reducing load growth and lower costs for all PG&E customers. Serving new and expanding large electric customers will also support local economies by creating jobs, attracting investment and increasing revenue for public services.

With more than 25 years of experience leading growth and transformation across the clean energy landscape, Izzi will leverage her work in competitive retail markets at Constellation and CPower, in infrastructure development at NextEra Energy Resources, and as a PG&E customer at Walmart to help PG&E address the complexities of large-load customers and secure new opportunities for load growth.

"PG&E's electric demand will reach new levels as large commercial customers bring projects online and electrify their vehicle fleets," Izzi said. "Meeting this transformational moment requires a strategic and streamlined approach to deliver for these high-growth customers."

PG&E expects electricity demand on its grid to roughly double by 2040 due to large customers in technology, agriculture, retail, education, manufacturing and government. A major contributor will be data centers, expected to add up to 10 GW of demand, or enough energy to power 7.5 million homes.

PG&E is predicted to spread fixed operations and maintenance costs across more customers, meaning a lower cost per kilowatt-hour for everyone. For every 1 GW of new data center demand, customer bills are expected to decrease by 1% to 2%.

A 10-GW increase in data center demand will help reduce bills by 10% or more. Similarly, adding 1 million electric vehicles to the grid is anticipated to reduce bills by at least 1%.