Entergy’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel Marcus Brown to Retire in Spring 2026

Entergy has announced the retirement of Marcus Brown, executive vice president and general counsel, in Spring 2026.

Beginning December 1, Brown will assume the role of Executive Legal Advisor to Entergy’s Chair and CEO, Drew Marsh.

Brown’s responsibilities will be assumed by two senior executives who will report directly to the CEO. Dan Falstad, currently vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary, will assume the general counsel responsibilities, previously overseen by Brown, as senior vice president and general counsel and will report to Marsh. In addition to the legal department, the ethics and compliance organization will report to Falstad.

John Hudson, senior vice president, chief external affairs officer and president of the Entergy Charitable Foundation, who previously reported to Brown, will report directly to Marsh. In addition, Hudson will assume the chief security officer team previously overseen by Brown.

Brown spearheaded Entergy’s Power of Prosperity program, which is a 10-year, $20 million commitment to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He serves on the board of directors for Tulane University and Energy Insurance Mutual.

Falstad will continue as corporate secretary, serving as the company’s liaison between the board of directors, management, and shareholders. He currently serves as the president of the board of the New Orleans Ballet Theatre.