Hitachi Welcomes Strategic Investments Published by Japan and U.S. Governments

Hitachi has welcomed strategic investments published by the governments of Japan and the United States aimed at grid modernization and electrification, and construction for small modular reactors (SMRs), BWRX-300, for ensuring stable power supply and advancing AI revolution in the United States.

Hitachi will contribute to the projects by leveraging its collective business strengths as True One Hitachi.

To advance grid modernization and electrification initiatives, Hitachi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC). The agreement aims to promote investment in energy infrastructure that is essential for powering data centers and drive the sustainable AI revolution.

Based on the MoU, Hitachi is exploring further expansion of Hitachi Energy's manufacturing activities, including additional transformer production capacity, and will evaluate further opportunities to localize the production of other energy technologies in the U.S. Hitachi works to improve energy security, resilience, and technological leadership and also supports the growth of employment and innovation across American communities.

Hitachi will also consult with DOC regarding accelerating permitting and approval processes for timely and effective realization of the investments.

GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy, a subsidiary of GE Vernova, is leading development and overseas deployment of the BWRX-300. Hitachi supports SMR construction through the provision of equipment and engineering services to ensure a stable power supply meeting the growing electricity demand.

The BWRX-300 has been selected for the Darlington New Nuclear Project in North America and is currently under construction in Canada with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy as the technology partner. Ontario Power Generation plans to connect it to the grid by the end of 2030.

Hitachi GE Vernova Nuclear Energy, a subsidiary of Hitachi, will provide engineering and leverage its domestic supply chains in Japan to ensure the delivery of reliable key reactor components for the first unit, in collaboration with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy.