National Grid Schools Program Reaches 147,000 Students, Encouraging Interest in Green Energy Careers

A nationwide education initiative led by National Grid through its London Power Tunnels (LPT) project has reached more than 147,000 students, exceeding its initial target of 100,000 participants.

Launched in 2020 in partnership with social enterprise Connectr, the £1.8 million program aimed to address social mobility challenges, bridge STEM skills gaps, and create pathways into green energy careers for underrepresented young people.

Over five years, the initiative engaged students aged 11–18 across more than 180 schools and colleges in 67 local authorities. This included 33,000 students in London boroughs along the LPT route, who participated in in-person and virtual sessions.

More than 700 students completed work experience placements, gaining practical insights into National Grid and its partners through hands-on activities designed to build workplace skills. Tens of thousands of students also accessed free curriculum-linked materials offering information about the energy sector and potential career paths. These resources will remain available to schools and colleges as part of the project’s legacy.

Over 200 volunteers from National Grid and delivery partners Hochtief-Murphy Joint Venture, Balfour Beatty, Linxon, and Taihan contributed more than 1,600 hours to mentoring, workshops, and career talks.

Survey results reflected the program’s impact:

93% of students reported being better informed about the energy industry

95% felt clearer about their future options after work experience

87% said they had a better understanding of the skills needed for STEM careers

64% said they were more likely to pursue a career in energy

Among those who benefited from the initiative was Divine Kuteesa, who was introduced to National Grid while studying engineering at Merton College in South London. After completing a 21-week placement, she joined the company full-time as an assistant engineer on the LPT project and is now enrolled in a construction development program.

“Two years ago, I didn’t realize how many opportunities existed in my community – and then a National Grid workshop changed my perspective. It gave me the motivation to keep studying and explore my future. I now volunteer to give back and help others discover careers in STEM and energy,” Kuteesa said. “Being part of the London Power Tunnels team that is rewiring the city gives me the chance to continue learning and make a real difference. I’m very excited about future possibilities.”

The program is estimated to have delivered £6.3 million in socioeconomic value, including reducing the likelihood of young people becoming NEET (not in education, employment, or training). Of the participants, 71% identified as ethnic minorities and 58% as female or non-binary. Two-thirds of participating schools had above-average eligibility for free school meals, underscoring the program’s focus on supporting disadvantaged communities.

Joe Senior, project director for London Power Tunnels at National Grid, said:

“It’s been fantastic to see how our program has helped opened doors for thousands of young people, giving them the chance to explore careers in STEM and energy that they may never have considered. By engaging students from diverse backgrounds, the LPT project team and Connectr have helped shape brighter futures while strengthening the talent pipeline for tomorrow’s green workforce.”

Wakib Ullah, business studies teacher at Royal Greenwich Trust School, said:

“The program really aligned with our students’ interests and curriculum needs. The guest speakers, workshops and resources have given them invaluable insight into the energy sector and opened their eyes to new career paths. It’s inspired them to think beyond traditional routes, and see the range of opportunities at organizations like National Grid.”

London Power Tunnels is a £1 billion project to reinforce London’s electricity network through a system of deep underground tunnels.