President Trump Names Laura Swett Chairman of FERC

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has named Laura Swett as Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Chairman Swett was nominated by President Trump on June 2, 2025, and confirmed by the Senate on October 7, 2025, to serve on the Commission for a term expiring on June 30, 2030.

Chairman Swett has litigated FERC law for the past 15 years, which has included representation of generating utilities, transmission owners, and natural gas and liquids pipelines, most recently at Vinson & Elkins. Additionally, she served at FERC, advising a former Chairman and Commissioner, and as a lead attorney in FERC’s Office of Enforcement.