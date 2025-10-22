Utility Broadband Alliance Launches Research Initiative on Private Broadband’s Role in Grid Modernization

The Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) announced the launch of a new research program aimed at examining how private broadband networks are supporting innovation and transformation in the utility industry.

Led by industry veteran and analyst Mike Smith, The Utility Broadband Revolution: Insights from the Utility Broadband Alliance will compile data, experiences, and analysis from utility telecommunications, operations, and information technology leaders. The program will explore how utilities are using private broadband to enhance grid reliability, efficiency, and preparedness amid ongoing energy transition efforts.

From coordinating distributed energy resources to supporting next-generation advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), utilities worldwide are deploying private LTE networks to create more secure and resilient operations. The Insights program will highlight examples of how these networks are addressing current challenges and preparing systems for future demands.

“This is an exciting time in the utility industry as the advancing capabilities of high-speed communications networks align with leaders’ strategic imperative to modernize the grid,” said Smith. “We are excited to discover learnings and hear from utility and industry thought leaders about how their investments in these networks have resulted in new opportunities for innovation. Our hope is that the program will give utility and solution provider leaders the data they need to leverage advanced communication to meet their growing needs amid the ongoing transformation of the grid.”

Beginning in January 2026, the program will include a comprehensive report, a series of blogs, webinars featuring utility broadband leaders, and a dedicated session at the UBBA Summit & Plugfest in October 2026. It will continue annually, providing new data, insights, and perspectives from UBBA members.

“Utilities are hungry for insights into the real-world applications of private communications networks for utility operations and the extended business benefits the technology ultimately provides to utility customers,” said Bobbi Harris, executive director, UBBA. “This program will give our members and others in the industry actionable data, lessons learned and a path forward to help seize opportunities to innovate. We are thrilled to have Mike Smith bring his leadership and experience to this program and we have no doubt that the results will prove invaluable to our members now and in the years to come.”