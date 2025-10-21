CenterPoint Energy Appoints Michael Roeder to Lead Indiana Electric and Gas Operations

CenterPoint Energy has appointed Michael Roeder, an Evansville, Indiana native and longtime energy executive, as President of the company’s Indiana service area. In this newly created role, Roeder will oversee Indiana operations, customer service, policy initiatives, and community engagement. He assumes the position effective immediately.

Roeder has worked for CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies since 2000 and brings more than 26 years of experience leading utility operations across the Midwest and engaging with customers and stakeholders.

“Providing secure and reliable energy to the communities and customers in Indiana is an enormous honor for all of us at CenterPoint. We also understand how important it is to be a positive force for good as a local business and have local leadership present and engaging with customers – large and small -- as well as policymakers and regulators. We are pleased that Mike has agreed to take on this new and expanded role and we look forward to continuing to support him as we all work together to meet and exceed our customers' needs here," said Jason Wells, Chairman, President & CEO of CenterPoint Energy.

“I've spent most of my career working to help meet the energy needs of Hoosiers. As an Evansville native, it's a true privilege to take on this new leadership role. We know how important it is to provide safe and reliable energy across the entire state, and I'm thrilled to be able to work even more closely with our local operations teams that serve more than 775,000 gas customers and more than 150,000 electric customers. I look forward to helping our teams deliver better customer outcomes for our communities," said Roeder.

Roeder serves on the boards of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Energy Association, Evansville Regional Business Committee, Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute, and the University of Southern Indiana Foundation. Nationally, he is active in organizations such as the American Gas Association (AGA) and the Edison Electric Institute (EEI). He is a past chair of the Indiana Energy Association, Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute, and the Ohio Gas Association’s legislative committee.

Roeder holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Indiana and a master’s degree from Ball State University.