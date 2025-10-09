Edison Electric Institute Member Companies to Invest Nearly $208 Billion in 2025 to Strengthen Grid
The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) published new data on the capital expenditures expected to be made by America’s investor-owned electric companies in 2025.
The latest EEI research highlighted the investments EEI member companies are making to strengthen America’s energy infrastructure, increase grid reliability, and lower costs for the about 250 million customers depending on the electric industry to power their daily lives.
“Our new data shows how our industry is strengthening the energy grid with real investments — in jobs, critical infrastructure, and communities across the nation,” said EEI President and CEO Drew Maloney. “These long-term investments will benefit customers, drive economic growth, and help America achieve energy dominance.”
Key findings include:
- EEI member companies are projected to invest nearly $208 billion in 2025 to make the energy grid smarter, stronger, more efficient, and more secure.
- 91 GW of new capacity is under construction, and 488 GW is planned or has been proposed for the next five years. For comparison, the grid has approximately 1,250 GW of capacity.
- Electricity generation in the United States increased 3% in 2024 and is projected to continue growing steadily.
- As the economy electrifies and more power flows through the grid, EEI member companies’ investments will be distributed across a larger customer base, decreasing costs for American families and businesses while fueling sustained economic growth and prosperity.