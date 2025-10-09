Edison Electric Institute Member Companies to Invest Nearly $208 Billion in 2025 to Strengthen Grid

The long-term investments will benefit customers, drive economic growth, and help America achieve energy dominance.
Oct. 9, 2025
2 min read
ID 243659289 © Valery Zotev | Dreamstime.com
68e7cb725951109c86a441be Dreamstime L 243659289

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) published new data on the capital expenditures expected to be made by America’s investor-owned electric companies in 2025.

The latest EEI research highlighted the investments EEI member companies are making to strengthen America’s energy infrastructure, increase grid reliability, and lower costs for the about 250 million customers depending on the electric industry to power their daily lives.

“Our new data shows how our industry is strengthening the energy grid with real investments — in jobs, critical infrastructure, and communities across the nation,” said EEI President and CEO Drew Maloney. “These long-term investments will benefit customers, drive economic growth, and help America achieve energy dominance.”

Key findings include:

  • EEI member companies are projected to invest nearly $208 billion in 2025 to make the energy grid smarter, stronger, more efficient, and more secure.
  • 91 GW of new capacity is under construction, and 488 GW is planned or has been proposed for the next five years. For comparison, the grid has approximately 1,250 GW of capacity.
  • Electricity generation in the United States increased 3% in 2024 and is projected to continue growing steadily.
  • As the economy electrifies and more power flows through the grid, EEI member companies’ investments will be distributed across a larger customer base, decreasing costs for American families and businesses while fueling sustained economic growth and prosperity.
Sign up for TDWorld eNewsletters

Related

U.S. Electric Companies Projected to Invest More Than $1.1 Trillion Over the Next Five Years
Managing the EV Surge: How Duke Energy Florida is Reducing Peak Demand through Behavioral Charging
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!