DOE Issues RFP for AI Data Centers and Energy Projects at Oak Ridge

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) and Office of Science (SC) have issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for companies to build and operate AI data centers and related energy projects at the DOE’s Oak Ridge Reservation.

The solicitation is part of a federal initiative to support AI infrastructure and energy development on government land. Oak Ridge is one of four sites identified by the Department for such projects.

Under the RFP, U.S. companies may apply to enter into one or more long-term leasing agreements at Oak Ridge. Projects would be fully funded by applicants and include requirements for construction, operation, decommissioning, and securing interconnection agreements for new power generation and storage systems. Proposals will be evaluated on technological readiness, financial viability, and regulatory and permitting plans.

“This RFP represents more than a ground lease for AI data center development, it offers U.S. companies a potential chance to anchor their partnership with one of our nation’s greatest assets, our National Labs. From its Manhattan project roots to its present leadership in advanced computing, Oak Ridge exemplifies the continuum of American innovation that will help power the AI revolution,” said Under Secretary for Science Dr. Darío Gil.

“As one of the original Manhattan Project sites, Oak Ridge is now poised to play a role in what has been dubbed Manhattan Project 2.0 as the Department ushers in a golden era of American energy to fuel the AI race,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Environmental Management Joel Bradburne. “This is the next step forward in the transformation from nuclear remediation site to nuclear renaissance hub. The Department of Energy is excited to partner with the best of American industry to bring this vision to reality.”

Two sites are available for consideration: one at the East Tennessee Technology Park and another on land adjacent to Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Proposals are due by December 1, 2025. An industry day event will be held on October 15, 2025, where applicants can learn more about the solicitation process, review requirements outlined in the RFP, and tour the available sites.