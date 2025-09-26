PG&E Appoints Alejandro ‘Alex’ Vallejo as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

Effective September 30, Vallejo will lead PG&E's People organization, responsible for attracting and retaining the workforce and fostering the right culture in building a safe, resilient energy system meeting customers' needs.
Sept. 26, 2025
Alejandro ‘Alex’ Vallejo is appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer of PG&E Corporation and its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, effective September 30.

Vallejo will lead PG&E's People organization, responsible for attracting and retaining the workforce and fostering the right culture in building a safe, resilient energy system meeting customers' needs. This includes talent acquisition, labor relations, coworker development and change management.

Vallejo will succeed Kaled Awada, who announced his departure from PG&E in early September, to pursue new opportunities. Before this role, Vallejo served as PG&E's Chief Risk Officer and Senior Vice President, Ethics & Compliance.

He oversaw enterprise risk assessment and mitigation related to operations, public safety and other areas. He also looked after PG&E's Ethics and Compliance function, as well as its enterprise Privacy, Federal Compliance, and Records and Information Governance programs. Vallejo held other leadership roles on the legal and customer teams too.

