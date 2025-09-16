Legislation Announced to Drive Down Electricity Costs for Californians

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire and Assembly Speaker, Robert Rivas have announced a major legislation to drive down electricity costs for Californians, stabilize gasoline supply, and continue the state’s efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re building a new foundation that delivers lower energy costs and more money for California families,” said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. “And we took the time to get it right because real change, lowering costs and protecting homeowners is essential. This historic agreement puts California on a pathway with Western states to provide cleaner, cheaper, more reliable energy. It’s a landmark affordability agreement that will amount to billions of dollars in savings for Californians.”

Saving money on electric bills: