Eaton Acquires Resilient Power Systems to Expand Solid-State Transformer Technology

Eaton has completed its acquisition of Resilient Power Systems Inc., a Texas-based developer of solid-state transformer (SST) technology with applications in grid modernization, electric vehicle charging, and data centers.

Resilient’s technology focuses on providing higher power density in a smaller footprint compared to conventional solutions, which could help utilities and developers reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve power reliability. The company has already deployed ultra-compact EV charging depots that connect directly to existing distribution grids, supporting faster deployment of fleet and public charging infrastructure.

Solid-state transformers are emerging as a potentially important technology for modern power systems. By combining functions such as voltage conversion, power conditioning, and grid support, SSTs may play a role in managing the growing demands of electrification, distributed energy resources, and digital infrastructure.

While immediate applications include EV charging and energy storage, future use cases could extend to data centers, where higher power density and efficiency are increasingly critical.